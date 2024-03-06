News & Insights

TC Energy announces layoffs, primarily in Calgary and Houston

March 06, 2024 — 03:46 pm EST

March 6 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas pipeline firm TC Energy TRP.TO said on Wednesday it has laid off some of its workers as part of a previously announced plan to integrate its natural gas pipeline units.

The workforce reductions would primarily impact people working in Calgary and Houston, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company did not specify the number of employees it would let go.

According to a regulatory filing, its principal operating unit TCPL had 2,635 employees in Calgary and 837 in Houston as of Dec. 31.

TC Energy is undergoing an overhaul and had said last year it would spin off its liquids business to focus on transporting natural gas.

Its long-term debt had reached C$49.98 billion ($36.97 billion) as of Dec. 31 as it grapples with high costs at its Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia.

In January, rival Enbridge ENB.TOhad said it would lay off 650 individuals. The company said it had completed 500 job cuts so far on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.3518 Canadian dollars)

