TC Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TRP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 1/31/23. As a percentage of TRP's recent stock price of $40.63, this dividend works out to approximately 2.22%, so look for shares of TC Energy Corp to trade 2.22% lower — all else being equal — when TRP shares open for trading on 12/29/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.11 per share, with $59.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.63.
In Tuesday trading, TC Energy Corp shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.
