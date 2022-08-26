US Markets
TC Energy: Transportation uninterrupted at NGTL pipeline site, Alberta

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

TC Energy on Friday said it didn't expect any interruption to its transportation services after work was halted at its NGTL Edson Mainline work site near Caroline, Alberta following an injury at the site.

"There is no interruption to our transportation service as the West Path Delivery 2022 Project is currently under construction and no commercial impacts are anticipated," the company said.

The NGTL System transports natural gas from Alberta and northeastern British Columbia and connects with TC Energy's Canadian Mainline, Foothills System, and other third-party pipelines.

The system supplies natural gas produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets in Canada and the United States.

A worker suffered a "non-life-threatening" injury at the construction site on the Edson Mainline Loop 4 Raven River Section of the West Path Delivery 2022 project, near Caroline, Alberta on Aug. 24, TC Energy said.

Work continues to be halted and the incident is under investigation, it added.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam, Swati Verma and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

