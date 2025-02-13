TC BioPharm's TCB008 Shows Promising Results In Cohort A Of Phase 2B AML Trial

(RTTNews) - TC BioPharm (TCBP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Thursday announced the successful completion of dosing for Cohort A in the ACHIEVE Phase 2B UK clinical trial.

The trial evaluates the safety and efficacy of TCB008, a gamma-delta T cell therapy, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or AML and myelodysplastic syndromes or MDS.

Cohort A targeted patients who were ineligible for or had exhausted all available therapies.

Data from Cohort A showed a favorable safety profile with no drug-related adverse events and demonstrated preliminary efficacy, with some patients experiencing stable disease following multiple TCB008 infusions.

Recruitment for Cohort B continues as planned, with TC BioPharm further assessing how TCB008 could help prevent relapse or be combined with additional treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm, expressed confidence in TCB008, highlighting the positive early data and its potential as a treatment option for patients with significant unmet clinical needs.

Currently, TCBP is trading at $3.17 down by 6.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.