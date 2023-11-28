TC BioPharm (TCBP) Falls Despite FDA Clearing IND for AML Drug

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC TCBP announced that the FDA has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application to begin a clinical study on its lead pipeline candidate, TCB008 (omnImmune), in the United States. The candidate is being developed for the treatment of relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.

Made of activated/expanded gamma delta T cells, TCB008 or OmnImmune is an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy.

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company TC BioPharm is planning to begin the phase Ib ACHIEVE2 study, which will measure the safety and dose optimization for TCB008 in the given patient population in the United States.

Per the company, the ACHIEVE2 study will be conducted in two parts (dose escalation followed by dose expansion) and will investigate the safety, persistence/expansion and preliminary efficacy of single and multiple intravenous (IV) doses of TCB008 in nine patients with AML or MDS/AML.

Despite the FDA clearing the IND for TCB008, shares of TC BioPharm were down 25.5% on Monday following the announcement of the news. However, the stock rebounded in after-hours trading and was up 12.2%.

Shares of TC BioPharm have plunged 89.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 22.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In October 2023, TCBP submitted the IND for TCB008 to the FDA. The regulatory body had previously granted an Orphan Drug designation to TCB008 for treating AML.

TCB008 is currently being evaluated in the phase IIb ACHIEVE study for the treatment of AML in the United Kingdom.

