TC BioPharm Refutes Rumors Of Delisting From Nasdaq, Confirms Compliance With Nasdaq Requirements

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biotechnology company TC BioPharm (TCBP), refuted a false claim made earlier this week on social media, stating there is absolutely no way the company is in any danger of being delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The since deleted rumor stated that the company had filed an 8-K Notice to "Delist" from the Nasdaq and would transfer trading to a different exchange.

TC BioPharm reiterated that there is no truth to this remark and that TC BioPharm remains in compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements. The company will look to take action to defend itself from these types of these attacks which are perpetrated in an effort to create negative market dynamics.

