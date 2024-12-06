TC Biopharm price target lowered to $3 from $7 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on TC Biopharm (TCBP) to $3 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model to reflect launch timing, market trends, and capital structure changes.
