TC BioPharm Inks LOI To Acquire Privately-held CAR-T Therapy Innovator

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc (TCBP) announced Monday the execution of a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a privately-held biotechnology company pursuing the development of innovative Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for the treatment of refractory cancers and solid tumors.

This agreement is the second such agreement in as many months that shows TC BioPharm's commitment to its M&A strategy aimed at expanding its therapeutic platform.

CAR T-cell therapy modifies a patient's own immune cells to provide a heightened ability to identify and eliminate cancer cells.

The target acquisition has developed a number of proprietary approaches to re-engineer CARs to better target solid tumors. The Company has generated pre-clinical proof of concept data that demonstrates the therapeutic potential of its lead CAR-T candidate for a range of solid tumors including colorectal, pancreatic, mesothelioma, ovarian and breast cancer

In addition, the target acquisition is also developing a novel, allogeneic CAR-T for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

