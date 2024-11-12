TC Biopharm awarded funding of $250,000 from G-Rex Grant Program

TC BioPharm (TCBP) announced that it has been awarded non-dilutive funding of $250,000 from the G-Rex Grant Program. The G-ReX Grant Program, launched by ScaleReady alongside Wilson Wolf Manufacturing and the Bio-Techne Corporation, is a $20M initiative to advance the state of cell and gene-modified cell therapy development and manufacturing. Grant recipients also access exclusive support from ScaleReady’s growing consortium of G-Rex Grant Partners, who bring best-in-class tools and technologies and unparalleled knowledge and expertise in cGMP-compliant manufacturing, quality, regulatory affairs, business operations, and more. The $250,000 grant will support TCB008 manufacturing process optimizations over the next 18 months. Dr. Lauren Bor and her team, who lead process development and commercialization efforts at TC BioPharm, will drive process optimizations.

