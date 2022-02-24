Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury, where 4,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.2% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the UGCE ETF, which lost 330,000 of its units, representing a 26.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: TBT, UGCE: Big ETF Outflows

