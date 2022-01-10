TBT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (Symbol: TBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.46, changing hands as high as $18.51 per share. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.53 per share, with $22.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.