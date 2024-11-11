News & Insights

TBS HOLDINGS Focuses on Governance and Strategic Growth

November 11, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

TBS HOLDINGS INC. (JP:9401) has released an update.

TBS HOLDINGS, INC. is committed to enhancing its corporate value and shareholder interests by focusing on high-quality content creation and efficient management. The company is actively reducing its strategic shareholdings, aiming to sell stocks worth over ¥90 billion by 2026 as part of its medium-term management plan, while also ensuring compliance with governance standards. TBS also emphasizes diversity and inclusion as part of its ESG management strategy, promoting female representation in managerial roles.

