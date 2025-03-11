News & Insights

$TBRG stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 11, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$TBRG stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,964,341 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $TBRG:

$TBRG Insider Trading Activity

$TBRG insiders have traded $TBRG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL LTD. PINETREE has made 9 purchases buying 254,489 shares for an estimated $6,806,035 and 0 sales.
  • HOLDINGS INC. L6 has made 2 purchases buying 117,609 shares for an estimated $3,309,408 and 0 sales.
  • MARK V ANQUILLARE purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $42,025

$TBRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $TBRG stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

