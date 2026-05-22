TBRG Posts Q1 Earnings: How to Play the Stock Amid Pending Sell-off?

Earlier this month, TruBridge, Inc. TBRG reported its first-quarter 2026 results. The company delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents, up 63.9% year over year, and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7%. However, revenues declined 1.1% from the prior year period to $86.27 million, missing the consensus mark by 3.6%. The announcement came nearly two weeks after another major development for the company.

On April 23, TruBridge announced that Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (“IKS”), the U.S. subsidiary of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (“IKS Health”), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the former. With TruBridge’s expertise in serving rural and community hospitals through revenue cycle management and electronic health record (EHR) solutions, the combined company aims to strengthen local healthcare systems and enhance care delivery across the ambulatory and acute care continuum.

Under the terms of the agreement, TBRG shareholders will receive $26.25 in cash for each share of common stock, valuing the company at roughly 557 million. The stock closed yesterday’s session at $25.90, implying another 1.4% upside potential to the offer price. The deal has already received approval from the boards of directors of IKS Health, IKS, and TruBridge, and is expected to close during the third calendar quarter of 2026.

TBRG Stock Performance

On May 11, TruBridge stock hit a fresh 52-week high at $26.51 intraday. So far this year, shares have gained 17.4%, outperforming the industry’s 23.7% plunge and the Medical sector’s 6.6% drop. The S&P 500 composite has returned 9.1% in the same time frame.

TBRG also demonstrated impressive performance in comparison to its peers McKesson Corp. MCK and Waystar Holding Corp. WAY, whose shares have declined 6.6% and 42.6%, respectively.

TBRG Year-to-Date Performance



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TBRG: Q1 Segment Performance Snapshot

In first-quarter 2026, Patient Care revenues increased 6% year over year, fueled by revenues from new SaaS contracts, migrations to SaaS arrangements and the timing of annual licenses. Growth was partially offset by the sunsetting of the Centriq product. TruBridge discontinued support and services of the web-based acute-care EHR platform as of Dec. 31, 2024, except for a few customers who have not migrated to another EHR platform. Excluding Centric, revenues rose 8% over the prior-year period.Recurring revenues represented 87% of total segment revenues in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% year over year, supported by SaaS-related revenue growth and cost optimization savings. The gains came despite higher general and administrative expenses, including increased employee benefits and bad debt expense.

Patient Care bookings also improved in the quarter, growing 14% from the prior-year period. This was mainly driven by higher cross-sell bookings, although delays in customer decision-making continued to pressure net-new bookings.

Meanwhile, Financial Health revenues fell 5.1% year over year due to customer attrition, partially offset by higher revenues tied to previous period bookings. Recurring revenues still represented 98% of total segment revenues. Lower revenues, combined with higher general and administrative expenses, pushed the quarter’s adjusted EBITDA down 32% from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Health bookings fell 2% from the first quarter of 2025, driven by nearly 77% delays in customer decisions in net-new bookings, excluding the Viewgol acquisition.

TruBridge Backs CMS’ Push to Modernize Healthcare

TruBridge is among the 29 healthcare organizations, including health systems, EHR developers, physician practices, networks and digital health developers, who have signed on as early adopters in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) Health Tech Ecosystem Pledge on prior authorization. The initiative focuses on technical interoperability and eliminating the manual administrative work to streamline workflows for providers and patients.

Prior authorization requirements have become a significant challenge, with CMS estimating that providers spend nearly 700 hours annually navigating the process. This equates to roughly 13 hours every week that could otherwise be directed toward patient care. The burden is especially severe for rural and community healthcare providers, where manual faxes and constant denials have made the prior authorization process increasingly unsustainable, especially in regions with workforce shortages and resource strain.

With its longstanding ties to rural and community hospitals, TruBridge contributes real-world experience to national conversations around interoperability, community healthcare and responsible technology adoption. The latest signing builds on its March signing of the CMS “Kill the Clipboard” Pledge aimed at driving more interoperability and patient-centered care.

TBRG’s Valuation Metrics

TBRG stock presently carries a Value Score of B. Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), shares are trading at 15.21X, lower than the sector average of 19.79X.

TruBridge’s 1-Year P/E



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

TruBridge's latest quarterly performance demonstrated strength in its core Patient Care segment, along with improved profitability and booking activity. The pending sell-off of the company to IKH Health sets a clear valuation floor and minimizes downside risk, and with shares currently trading close to the buyout price, the short-term gains appear guaranteed for existing TBRG holders.

At the same time, TruBridge is advancing its rural and community healthcare interoperability by signing the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem pledge. Its shares have also significantly performed better than the industry, sector and peers this year. Valuation also appears attractive, trading at a discount to the sector. Until the buyout finalizes, the stock still appears to be a good short-term investment opportunity, although the upside potential stays very limited going by the offer price.

TBRG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.