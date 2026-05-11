TBRG or PRVA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical Info Systems stocks are likely familiar with TruBridge (TBRG) and Privia Health (PRVA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

TruBridge and Privia Health are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TBRG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

TBRG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.48, while PRVA has a forward P/E of 64.06. We also note that TBRG has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PRVA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65.

Another notable valuation metric for TBRG is its P/B ratio of 2.18. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PRVA has a P/B of 3.59.

Based on these metrics and many more, TBRG holds a Value grade of B, while PRVA has a Value grade of C.

TBRG is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that TBRG is likely the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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