TBRD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TBRD) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Thunderbird Entertainment Group to post earnings of C$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$45.48 million. Last quarter, Thunderbird Entertainment Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.01 on estimates of C$0.01. The stock rose by 1.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TBRD stock has fallen by -21.12%.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment is a multi-platform media production, distribution & rights management company. Our award winning programs cover multiple genres with a focus on kids & family entertainment, scripted comedy, drama & factual/non-scripted content.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.