TBRD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

May 21, 2024 — 05:04 am EDT

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TBRD) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Thunderbird Entertainment Group to post earnings of C$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$45.48 million. Last quarter, Thunderbird Entertainment Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.01 on estimates of C$0.01. The stock rose by 1.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TBRD stock has fallen by -21.12%.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment is a multi-platform media production, distribution & rights management company. Our award winning programs cover multiple genres with a focus on kids & family entertainment, scripted comedy, drama & factual/non-scripted content.

