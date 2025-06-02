$TBPH stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TBPH stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,245,881 of trading volume.

$TBPH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TBPH:

$TBPH insiders have traded $TBPH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RHONDA FARNUM (SVP, COMM & MEDICAL AFFAIRS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $72,000.

$TBPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $TBPH stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TBPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TBPH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.

