$TBPH stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TBPH stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,245,881 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TBPH:
$TBPH Insider Trading Activity
$TBPH insiders have traded $TBPH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RHONDA FARNUM (SVP, COMM & MEDICAL AFFAIRS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $72,000.
$TBPH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $TBPH stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 684,892 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,444,833
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 276,666 shares (-63.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,470,627
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 260,974 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,330,497
- UBS GROUP AG added 243,376 shares (+139.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,173,347
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 221,469 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,977,718
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 174,451 shares (+121993.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,557,847
- STATE STREET CORP removed 155,695 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,390,356
$TBPH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TBPH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
