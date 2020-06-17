TBPH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (Symbol: TBPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.29, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBPH's low point in its 52 week range is $15.35 per share, with $31.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.