TBO Tek (BSE:544174) Price Target Increased by 11.83% to 1,800.20

The average one-year price target for TBO Tek (BSE:544174) has been revised to ₹ 1,800.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.83% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,609.76 dated September 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,562.10 to a high of ₹ 2,116.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.35% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 1,129.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in TBO Tek. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 350.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 544174 is 0.01%, an increase of 92.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,053.29% to 153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 78.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 544174 by 397.46% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.