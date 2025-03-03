$TBLA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TBLA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,788,016 of trading volume.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TBLA:

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZVI LIMON has made 4 purchases buying 406,390 shares for an estimated $1,244,063 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $818,966 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ADAM SINGOLDA (Founder and CEO) purchased 60,229 shares for an estimated $163,822

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

