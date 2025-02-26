$TBLA Earnings Results: $TBLA Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TBLA ($TBLA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, missing estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $491,040,000, beating estimates of $486,360,306 by $4,679,694.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $818,966 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ZVI LIMON has made 3 purchases buying 237,884 shares for an estimated $750,341 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNDA M CLARIZIO sold 29,606 shares for an estimated $106,877

MONICA MIJALESKI sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $105,600

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

