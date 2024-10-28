News & Insights

TBK & Sons Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

October 28, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (HK:1960) has released an update.

TBK & Sons Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 20, 2024, where shareholders will review the financial statements and reports for the year ending June 30, 2024. The meeting will also cover the re-election of key directors and decisions regarding their remuneration, along with the re-appointment of BDO Limited as the independent auditor. Additionally, shareholders will vote on a resolution to authorize the board to issue new shares, expanding the company’s capital structure.

