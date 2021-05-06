TBIO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Translate Bio Inc (Symbol: TBIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.82, changing hands as low as $18.66 per share. Translate Bio Inc shares are currently trading off about 14.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBIO's low point in its 52 week range is $11.91 per share, with $34.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.66.

