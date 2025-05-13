$TBI stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TBI stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,709,872 of trading volume.

$TBI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TBI:

$TBI insiders have traded $TBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TARYN R OWEN (CEO and President) purchased 12,735 shares for an estimated $75,645

CARL SCHWEIHS (EVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $75,625 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $TBI stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TBI Government Contracts

We have seen $405,013 of award payments to $TBI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $TBI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.