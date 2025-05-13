$TBI stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TBI stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,709,872 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TBI:
$TBI Insider Trading Activity
$TBI insiders have traded $TBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TARYN R OWEN (CEO and President) purchased 12,735 shares for an estimated $75,645
- CARL SCHWEIHS (EVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $75,625 and 0 sales.
$TBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $TBI stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 516,447 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,742,333
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 406,405 shares (+262.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,413,802
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 357,539 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,898,532
- RBF CAPITAL, LLC added 341,136 shares (+852.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,865,542
- PEAPOD LANE CAPITAL LLC added 260,756 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,384,614
- UBS GROUP AG added 243,696 shares (+1274.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,047,046
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 241,777 shares (+527.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,283,835
$TBI Government Contracts
We have seen $405,013 of award payments to $TBI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EO14042 FY23 JANITORIAL SERVICE AT SANTA BARBARA ATCT, MONTGOMERY ATCT, BROWN ATCT, ONTARIO DDH, BRACKETT A...: $405,013
