TBC Bank’s Deputy CEO Sells Shares Amid Market Interest

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TBC Bank Group recently announced the sale of 4,894 ordinary shares by its Deputy CEO, Nino Masurashvili, on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of £32.50 per share, totaling approximately £159,067. As a leading financial services provider in Georgia and a prominent digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia, TBC Bank continues to capture investor interest on the FTSE 250 Index.
For further insights into GB:TBCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.