TBC Bank’s Deputy CEO Sells Shares Amid Market Interest

November 20, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group recently announced the sale of 4,894 ordinary shares by its Deputy CEO, Nino Masurashvili, on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of £32.50 per share, totaling approximately £159,067. As a leading financial services provider in Georgia and a prominent digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia, TBC Bank continues to capture investor interest on the FTSE 250 Index.

