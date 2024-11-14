News & Insights

TBC Bank Reassesses Remuneration Policy After AGM Feedback

November 14, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, though the approval of the 2023 directors’ remuneration report garnered less support than expected. The bank has engaged with dissenting shareholders to address concerns about its incentive plans and pay structure. TBC remains committed to refining its policies based on this feedback and maintaining a constructive dialogue with its investors.

