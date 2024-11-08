TBC Bank Expands Share Offering on London Stock Exchange

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC has announced the admission of 459,096 new ordinary shares to the London Stock Exchange, as part of a scrip dividend program related to an interim dividend. These shares will be fully fungible with existing ordinary shares, increasing the total voting rights to 56,390,848. This move highlights TBC’s ongoing commitment to expanding its financial presence and enhancing shareholder value.

