TBC Bank Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 558 ordinary shares at an average price of 3,117.11 pence per share through Investec Bank plc. This move is part of a larger buyback program initiated earlier in the year, aimed at canceling the repurchased shares to potentially enhance shareholder value. TBC Bank, a prominent financial entity in Georgia and Uzbekistan, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

