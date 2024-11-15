TBC Bank Chairman Acquires Shares Amid Market Activity

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group’s Chairman, Arne Berggren, has acquired 2,500 ordinary shares, valued at £78,277.50, on the London Stock Exchange, further solidifying TBC’s presence in the financial markets. TBC Bank Group, a leading financial services provider in Georgia and Uzbekistan, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and part of the FTSE 250 Index.

