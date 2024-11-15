News & Insights

Stocks

TBC Bank Chairman Acquires Shares Amid Market Activity

November 15, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group’s Chairman, Arne Berggren, has acquired 2,500 ordinary shares, valued at £78,277.50, on the London Stock Exchange, further solidifying TBC’s presence in the financial markets. TBC Bank Group, a leading financial services provider in Georgia and Uzbekistan, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and part of the FTSE 250 Index.

For further insights into GB:TBCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TBCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.