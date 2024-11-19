News & Insights

TBC Bank Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC announced the repurchase of 3,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 3,200 to 3,275 pence per share, with a weighted average price of 3,249.34 pence. This transaction is part of a buyback program initiated earlier in the year, and the company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total shares in circulation to 56,377,394. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing share dilution.

Stocks mentioned

TBCCF

