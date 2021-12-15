TBBK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.05, changing hands as low as $24.95 per share. The Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBBK's low point in its 52 week range is $12.69 per share, with $33.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.01.

