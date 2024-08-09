TBB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of AT&T Inc 5.350% Global Notes Due 2066 (Symbol: TBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.11, changing hands as high as $23.14 per share. AT&T Inc 5.350% Global Notes Due 2066 shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.26 per share, with $24.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.16.

