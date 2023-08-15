Taysha Gene Therapies Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) shares are continuing a rally and gained more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company yesterday revealed a positive Phase 1/2 trial of TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome. The clinical-stage gene therapy firm also received FDA clearance to initiate TSHA-102 in pediatric patients in the U.S.

Further, on Monday, the company had announced a narrower net loss for the second quarter.

Currently, shares are at $2.20, up 10 percent from the previous close of $2.13 on a volume of 15,852,084.

