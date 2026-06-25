Taysha Gene Therapies Prices Approx. $200 Mln Offering Of Shares And Warrants; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies, priced the offering of 32.50 million shares of its common stock at a price of $6 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 0.833 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $5.999 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $200 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 26, 2026.

In addition, Taysha has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5 million shares at the public offering price.

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Piper Sandler and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.Baird is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

Taysha Gene is focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Its lead investigational program, TSHA-102, is in development for Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder.

TSHA has traded between $2.25 and $7.30 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $6.94, up 1.17%.

In the overnight market, TSHA is down 4.90% at $6.60.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.