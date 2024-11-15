Taysha Gene Therapies price target raised to $8 from $6 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to $8 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its thinking on the competitive dynamic for Rhett Syndrome has not changed following its Q4 report and they updated its model and target.

