Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$21.53 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$24.06 million, or -$0.10 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 32.6% to $2.30 million from $3.41 million last year.

