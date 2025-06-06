Taysha Gene Therapies Grants Stock Options to New Employees Under Inducement Plan

Taysha Gene Therapies granted stock options to two new employees, totaling 401,000 shares, under its 2023 Inducement Plan.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. announced the granting of stock options to two new employees, totaling 401,000 shares of common stock, as part of their employment package. These options were granted under the 2023 Inducement Plan, with an exercise price of $2.785, equal to the closing stock price on the grant date, June 2, 2025. The options will vest over four years, with 25% vesting after one year and the remaining 75% in monthly installments over the next three years, contingent upon the employees' ongoing service. Taysha is focused on developing AAV-based gene therapies for severe central nervous system diseases, including its lead program for Rett syndrome, aiming to meet significant medical needs for patients and caregivers.

Granting stock options to new employees demonstrates Taysha Gene Therapies' commitment to attracting and retaining talent in the competitive biotechnology sector.

The stock options are tied to employment performance and longevity, which may enhance employee motivation and long-term commitment to the company's mission.

The company is focused on addressing severe unmet medical needs, emphasizing their dedication to developing transformative gene therapies for patients, particularly with their lead clinical program TSHA-102 for Rett syndrome.

The press release highlights the proven experience of Taysha's management team in gene therapy development, indicating strong leadership and potential for successful project execution.

The grant of stock options to new employees may raise concerns about excessive compensation practices, particularly if interpreted as an indication of high turnover or recruitment challenges within the company.

The issuance of a substantial number of stock options (401,000 shares) dilutes existing shareholders' equity, potentially impacting stock price and shareholder sentiment.

DALLAS, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA) (Taysha or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that, on June 2, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Taysha's Board of Directors granted two new employees, in the aggregate, options to purchase 401,000 shares of the Company's common stock in connection with their employment. The stock options were granted under the Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to the individuals entering employment with Taysha in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The stock options have an exercise price of $2.785 which is equal to the closing price of Taysha's common stock on the date of grant. Each stock option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the option vesting in equal monthly installments over the 36 months thereafter. Vesting of each stock option is subject to such employee's continued service to Taysha on each vesting date.







About Taysha Gene Therapies







Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Its lead clinical program TSHA-102 is in development for Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies that address the genetic root cause of the disease. With a singular focus on developing transformative medicines, Taysha aims to address severe unmet medical needs and dramatically improve the lives of patients and their caregivers. The Company’s management team has proven experience in gene therapy development and commercialization. Taysha leverages this experience, its manufacturing process and a clinically and commercially proven AAV9 capsid in an effort to rapidly translate treatments from bench to bedside. For more information, please visit



http://www.tayshagtx.com.









Company Contact:







Hayleigh Collins





Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations





Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.







hcollins@tayshagtx.com









Media Contact:







Carolyn Hawley





Inizio Evoke







Carolyn.hawley@inizioevoke.com





