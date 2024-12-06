Taysha Gene Therapies announces inducement grant under Nasdaq listing rule

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) announced that, on December 2, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Taysha’s Board of Directors granted one new employee an option to purchase 152,000 shares of the Company’s common stock in connection with their employment. The stock option was granted under the Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to the individual entering employment with Taysha in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option has an exercise price of $3.08 which is equal to the closing price of Taysha’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the option vesting in equal monthly installments over the 36 months thereafter. Vesting of the stock option is subject to such employee’s continued service to Taysha on each vesting date.

