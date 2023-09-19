Taysha Discontinues Development Of TSHA-120 In Giant Axonal Neuropathy

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage gene therapy company Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA), Tuesday announced that the company will discontinue the development of its TSHA-120 program in evaluation for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy (GAN).

The decision was based on the receipt of Type C meeting feedback from the FDA regarding a registrational path for TSHA-120.

Further, Taysha announced that Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc. has elected not to exercise its option to obtain an exclusive license to TSHA-120 under the Option Agreement between Astellas and Taysha.

"We believe we have made significant progress in demonstrating the therapeutic potential of TSHA-120 and identifying a potential registrational path. Following FDA feedback, we have made the decision to discontinue further development of the program due to challenges related to the feasibility of the study designs to support a potential BLA submission in this ultra-rare neurodegenerative disease," said Sean P. Nolan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Taysha.

