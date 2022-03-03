Taylor Wimpey to buy back shares worth $201 mln after profit surge

March 3 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L on Thursday allayed fears of a slowdown in the housing market and announced an about 150 million pound ($201.14 million) share buyback after posting a more than two-fold surge in its annual profit.

Britain's third-largest homebuilder said pre-tax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at 679.6 million pounds, compared with 264.4 million pounds a year earlier and 835.9 million pounds in the 2019 fiscal.

($1 = 0.7458 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Milla Nissi)

