TW

Taylor Wimpey sees strong housing demand amid government support measures

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Britain's third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey on Thursday forecast sustained demand as the sector benefits from a lower interest rate environment and additional budget support measures announced last month.

April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L on Thursday forecast sustained demand as the sector benefits from a lower interest rate environment and additional budget support measures announced last month.

The group said its order book stood at 2.81 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) as of April 18, compared with 2.67 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7178 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters