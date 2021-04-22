Taylor Wimpey sees strong housing demand amid government support measures

April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L on Thursday forecast sustained demand as the sector benefits from a lower interest rate environment and additional budget support measures announced last month.

The group said its order book stood at 2.81 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) as of April 18, compared with 2.67 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7178 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.