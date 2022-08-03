TW

Taylor Wimpey sees operating profit around top end of market expectations

UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc said on Wednesday it expects annual operating profit to be around the top end of the current market consensus range, helped by strong demand for its homes, and maintained volume growth targets for the year.

Britain's third-largest homebuilder said pre-tax profit for the six months ended July 3 was 334.5 million pounds ($406.89 million), compared with 287.5 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8221 pounds)

