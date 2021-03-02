Taylor Wimpey reports good start to 2021 season

March 2 (Reuters) - Britain's third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L said the 2021 selling season has started well ahead of possible additional incentives for the sector in the budget, and resumed dividend payment as promised.

The company, which has operations in the UK and Spain, said pre-tax profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 came in at 264.4 million pounds ($366.96 million), compared with an average company-compiled analysts' estimate of 267 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7205 pounds)

