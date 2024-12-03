Taylor Wimpey price target lowered to 160 GBp from 170 GBp at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Taylor Wimpey (TWODF) to 160 GBp from 170 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
