Taylor Wimpey posts fall in sales rate

Nov 9 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L on Wednesday flagged a drop in its sales rate and an increase in cancellation rates as a sharp rise in mortgage rates and a deepening cost-of-living crisis in the country dent homebuyers' purchasing power.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE company said year-to-date net private sales rate stood at 0.74 homes per outlet, per week for the year to date, compared with 0.95 in the year-ago period.

The sales rate fell further to 0.51 homes per outlet, per week in the second half of the year to date, Taylor Wimpey said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

