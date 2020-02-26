Taylor Wimpey FY19 Profit Rises; Says New Year Started Well - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Residential developer Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2019 profit grew to 673.9 million pounds from last year's 656.6 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 20.6 pence, compared to 20.1 pence last year.

Profit before tax and exceptional items declined to 821.6 million pounds from 856.8 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue increased 6.4 percent to 4.34 billion pounds from last year's 4.08 billion pounds.

The company recorded a 5 percent increase in Group completions to 16,042 units from last year's 15,275 units, including joint ventures.

Looking ahead, Pete Redfern, Chief Executive, said, "In 2020, we will focus on further embedding and leveraging these improvements across the business while increasing our focus on cost discipline and process simplification... The new year has started well, with a good level of customer demand and a clearer political outlook."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.