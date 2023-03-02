Taylor Wimpey flags slowing sales amid broader economic uncertainty

Adds details on order book, background

March 2 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L on Thursday flagged weaker sales and lower order book this year, reflecting a slowdown in the housing sector amid concerns about the broader economy.

Britain's largest homebuilders have already cutback their building targets as higher mortgage costs and economic uncertainty depressed buyer demand.

The weaker economic backdrop continues to impact the near-term outlook, but trading has shown some signs of improvement from last quarter, Chief Executive Jennie Daly said in a statement.

Taylor Wimpey's sales rate for the year to the week ended Feb. 26 dropped to 0.62 homes per outlet, compared with 1.02 units a year earlier.

The order book - a key industry measure that gauges future sales performance - stood at 2.15 billion pounds ($2.58 billion) as of Feb. 26, down from 2.90 billion pounds a year earlier.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE developer’s operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 grew more than 11% to 923.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8343 pounds)

