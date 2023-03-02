TW

Taylor Wimpey flags slowing sales amid broader economic uncertainty

March 02, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Suban Abdulla and Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L on Thursday flagged weaker sales and lower order book this year, reflecting a slowdown in the housing sector amid concerns about the broader economy.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE developer’s operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 grew more than 11% to 923.4 million pounds ($1.11 billion).

($1 = 0.8343 pounds)

