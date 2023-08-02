News & Insights

Taylor Wimpey flags affordability concerns after HY profit slump

Credit: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

August 02, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by Suban Abdulla and Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L on Wednesday said it would build more homes than forecast this year despite flagging concerns around whether customers could afford to buy at a time of higher mortgage costs.

The company, Britain's third largest housebuilder by market value, said it expects annual UK home-build targets excluding joint ventures to be at the upper end of its previous estimate.

But with cost inflation still high, it showed an impact on its financial performance. For the six months ended July 2, it reported pre-tax profit at 237.7 million pounds ($303.5 million), down about 29% from a year earlier.

The operating profit margin was 14.4%, below the 20.4% in the same period last year. It said this reflected a lower level of home completions and the impact of build cost inflation which was not fully offset by house price inflation for the period.

Chief Executive Jennie Daly said the company continued to see strong demand despite higher mortgage borrowing costs impacting affordability for customers.

Britain's housing market has recorded a drop in house prices and softer buyer demand due to the Bank of England's move to hike interest rates to tame stubborn inflation.

