Taylor Wimpey flags affordability concerns after HY profit slump

Credit: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

August 02, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L on Wednesday flagged affordability concerns due to elevated mortgage rates, but forecast annual UK home-build targets excluding joint ventures at the upper end of its previous estimate.

The company, Britain's third largest housebuilder by market value, said pre-tax profit was 237.7 million pounds ($303.5 million) for the six months ended July 2, down about 29% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

