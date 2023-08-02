Taylor Wimpey flags affordability concerns after HY profit slump

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L on Wednesday flagged affordability concerns due to elevated mortgage rates, but forecast annual UK home-build targets excluding joint ventures at the upper end of its previous estimate.

The company, Britain's third largest housebuilder by market value, said pre-tax profit was 237.7 million pounds ($303.5 million) for the six months ended July 2, down about 29% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

